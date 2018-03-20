How’s Your Passover Hebrew Vocabulary? Take the quiz and find out

“Thou shalt tell thy son in that day, saying: It is because of that which Hashem did for me when I came forth out of Egypt.” Exodus 13:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The week-long holiday of Passover begins March 30. The holiday starts in the evening, with family and friends gathering to read the Passover guidebook that tells the miraculous story of the redemption by God of the Israelites from ancient Egypt. It is a journey from slavery to freedom and into the Holy Land.

Take this quiz to see how much Hebrew you know!

Written in coordination with the Israel Institute of Biblical Studies.