“Thereupon all the Israelites—from Dan to Be’er Sheva and from the land of Gilad—marched forth” JUDGES 20:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Be’er Sheva is mentioned in this verse as the southern boundary of the Jewish settlement in the Land of Israel in Biblical times. The Patriarchs, Avraham (Abraham), Yitzchak (Isaac) and Yaakov (Jacob), each spent time in this Biblical city. Today, Be’er Sheva is known as “the capital of the Negev Desert,” pictured above. It is a thriving, multicultural city that demonstrates the revival and development of the Land and the people of Israel.