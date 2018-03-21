“A psalm of David, when he was in the Wilderness of Yehuda.” PSALMS 63:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Fleeing from Shaul (Saul), King David leaves Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) and heads south to the wilderness of Yehuda (Judea), where he must survive with a scarce water supply. The Judean desert, pictured above, is geographically unique. It is located adjacent to the Jerusalem mountains, which receive ample rainfall. Just a few kilometers away however, the amount of rainfall decreases dramatically as a result of a geographical phenomenon called a “rain shadow desert.”