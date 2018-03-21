“For what lifts a man comes not from the east or the west or the wilderness” PSALMS 75:7 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, King David, the author of Psalms, addresses the wealthy, telling them they should not think their riches are a result of their own efforts. He says not to look to the east or west as the source of their success and ends with the words v’lo mimidbar harim (ולא ממדבר הרים), meaning, “not in the wilderness.”The Land of Israel contains many desert regions, including Har Yishai Mountain by the Dead Sea, shown above. Jewish tradition understands the word harim as a verb meaning, “to lift up.” According to this understanding, the above verse means, “Not from east or west nor from the desert will you be lifted up” (i.e. become wealthy). The message of the verse is to recognize that Hashem (God) is the One who provides bounty and wealth.