Israel’s Poor Cannot Afford These 9 Crucial Passover Foods

“Seven days you shall make offerings by fire to Hashem.” Leviticus 23:8 (The Israel Bible™)

With Passover quickly approaching (March 30), it is a joyous time to honor the God of Israel through the traditional seder festive meal on the first night of the holiday. Passover lasts an entire week, and there are strong restrictions on what one may and may not eat during this time. These specially prepared foods can be costly, putting an additional strain on Israel’s already struggling families.

“Although Passover is a specially allotted time to recall the miracles God did for the Israelites in ancient Egypt by freeing them from their bondage, the Holiday is observed through the eating of leavened bread, called matzah, and specially prepared foods,” explained Rabbi Shmuel Lipsker, administrator for Colel Chabad, Israel’s longest continuously run charity, to Breaking Israel News.

“Though every day we help Israel’s poor, Colel Chabad must increase many fold its supply of food and household needs for Passover.”

Some Passover required foods which put an additional strain on already struggling families are:

“It is a painful reality that people count on Colel Chabad to ensure that they have the Passover foods needed to celebrate Passover,” continued Rabbi Lipsker.

“Clearly, if they cannot afford potatoes, they cannot afford meat, wine or even something a little extra to make the holiday the festive occasion it should be, like new shoes or a new shirt. Colel Chabad provides all of these basics to ensure that Israel’s poor can celebrate Passover in dignity.”

Written in coordination with Colel Chabad.