Ancient Jewish Sources Indicate Trump Will Pave Way for Third Temple: Prominent Rabbi

“Our mouths shall be filled with laughter, our tongues, with songs of joy. Then shall they say among the nations, “Hashem has done great things for them!” Psalms 126:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi in charge King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, revealed to Breaking Israel News a 600-year-old Jewish source stating that the Third Temple will be prepared by descendants of Edom as a “reparation” for destroying the Second Temple. Additional hints from esoteric sources indicate that US President Donald Trump has already begun this process.

“It sounds illogical that the Third Jewish Temple will be built by non-Jews,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “But Rabbinic sources state explicitly that this is what they must do to fix the historic wrongs that were committed.”

As the son of the “Mishkoltz Rebbe,” a revered Hasidic leader with thousands of followers, Rabbi Berger is well-versed in Jewish literature and based his conclusions on several classical sources.The rabbi began his explanation by using the 11th chapter of Leviticus that delineates the laws pertaining to animals that are fit for Jewish consumption. For an animal to be designated as Kosher, it must have split hooves and chew its cud. Despite the explicitly stated rule, four animals are specifically mentioned as being forbidden in a manner that seems textually redundant. The final animal specified as being forbidden to Jews is a chazir (pig).

And the swine—although it has true hoofs, with the hoofs cleft through, it does not chew the cud: it is unclean for you. Leviticus 11:7

Citing Midrash Rabba, a collection of homiletic teachings believed to have been compiled in the fifth century in Israel, Rabbi Berger explains this apparent redundancy by stressing that the four animals are compared to the four major kingdoms that mistreated Israel. Of these impure species, a chazir is compared to the nation of Edom, which literally translates as ‘red,’ referring to the redness of Jacob’s brother, Esau. In Rabbinic literature, Edom refers to Rome, which largely comprised of Esau’s descendants. Edom has also come to mean Christianity which first flourished in Rome.

“The comparison is not flattering, but the implications are enormous,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “Many times in the Bible we find that the greatest spiritual light comes from the most hidden of sources.”

“Midrash Rabba asked, ‘why is edom compared to a ‘chazir’? The answer Midrash Rabba gives is based on the root of the word chazir, which literally means ‘to return,’” Rabbi Berger continued. “Midrash Rabba stated, ‘in the future Edom will return the glory to its former status.’”

Rabbi Berger also quoted Rabbi Bahya ben Asher ibn Halawa, a 13th century Spanish Biblical commentator also known as “Rabbeinu Behaye.” The medieval scholar wrote that “the first and second Temples were built by the descendants of King David, but in the future, the Third Temple will be built by descendants of Edom.”

Rabbi Berger emphasized that these sources state explicitly that the Third Temple will be built by the descendants of Rome, i.e. Christianity.

“Rabbeinu Behaye explained this is a tikkun (reparation). Rome destroyed the Second Temple so Rome’s descendants, the Christians, are going to amend this by taking part in bringing the Third Temple.”

Rabbi Berger believes that President Trump’s election has already begun this process. The rabbi noted that Donald Trump’s name in Hebrew (דונלד טראמפ) in gematria (numerology based on Hebrew letters) equals 424 – which is the same numerical value of the phrase, “Moshiach (Messiah) from the House of David (משיח בן דוד).”

“But Donald Trump is not righteous enough or knowledgable in Bible to actually be the Messiah,” Rabbi Berger noted. “Trump’s connection to the Messiah is that he will play a role in one of the major functions of the Messiah. He will pave the way for building the Third Temple.”

“Trump will not personally merit building the Temple,” he continued. “Like Cyrus, he will pave the way for men who will begin the construction, and when the time is right, the Third Temple will descend from heaven.”

Rabbi Berger claims that Trump’s actions since his inauguration have already shown this prediction about the Christian role in the Third Temple to be true.

“No leader in history has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jews and Israel,” he pointed out. “He has already created a great tikkun (reparation) for the Christians through his unprecedented relationship with Jerusalem. Trump is the representative of Edom that will perform that final historic reparation for his entire nation by building the Temple.”

Rabbi Berger however, believes that despite strengthening the connection between the two countries and recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, continuing the process will be more difficult but will yield much greater results.