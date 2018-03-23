Congress Advances Act Halting Aid to Palestinian Authority Over Terror Payments

“Do not be wise in your own eyes; Fear Hashem and shun evil.” Proverbs 3:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The Taylor Force Act, legislation that seeks to cut financial aid to the Palestinian Authority unless it ends its payments to terrorists and their families, has been included in Congress’s massive $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that is expected to pass in the coming days.

“Passage of the Taylor Force Act will give us much needed leverage with the Palestinians to push back on this outrageous policy,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who introduced the bill in 2016, said in a statement on Wednesday.