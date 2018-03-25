“O mortal, set your face toward Teman, and proclaim to Darom, and prophesy against the brushland of the Negev” EZEKIEL 21:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Before Hashem (God) gives Yechezkel (Ezekiel) a prophecy regarding Yerushalayim’s (Jerusalem) imminent destruction, He tells Yechezkel to look southward. In His directive, Hashem uses three separate words for ‘“south,” tayman (תימן), darom (דרום) and negev (נגב). In the above verse, however, only the word negev is used. egev can also mean dry, and refers to the desert region of southern Israel. This choice of word alludes to Yechezkel’s prophecy of destruction in which a forest fire will burn uncontrollably, leaving the entirety of the Land of Israel barren and lifeless, as the Negev desert pictured below. With the return of the Jews to the Land of Israel, the country is flourishing including the Negev desert . David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of the State of Israel said, “The Negev is a great Zionist asset, with no substitute in the country.”