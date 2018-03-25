Israel’s Rebirth is 20th Century’s Greatest Political Accomplishment: Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi

“Our mouths shall be filled with laughter, our tongues, with songs of joy. Then shall they say among the nations, “Hashem has done great things for them!” Psalms 126:2 (The Israel Bible™)

The rebirth of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel was one of the greatest highlights in the twentieth century, saidDemocratic Leader in the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi before she embarked on a trip to Israel with a Congressional delegation of fellow Democrats.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th Century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” Congresswoman Pelosi in a statement released on Saturday.

“Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”

The delegation will also make a stopover next door in Jordan.

“In Jordan, our delegation travels at a vital time in the U.S. relationship with this key ally,” Pelosi added. “We anticipate productive meetings on how our two nations and people can work together to strengthen our economic and security relationships.”

Pelosi referenced the ongoing civil war in Syria as a matter to be discussed in Jordan, a country that has absorbed countless refugees fleeing the war-torn country.

“Members are particularly interested in reviewing the Syrian refugee and humanitarian challenges as well as addressing other critical challenges facing the region.”

Joining Pelosi on the trip to Israel and Jordan are Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Budget Committee; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Financial Services Committee; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) of the Budget Committee and Judiciary Committee; Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) of the Armed Services Committee and Natural Resources Committee; Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) of the Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee; and finally, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Judiciary Committee.