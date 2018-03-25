Near Messianic Move? Pelosi Praises Israel As ‘Great Political Accomplishment’

“O Hashem, hear! O Hashem, forgive! O Hashem, listen, and act without delay for Your own sake, O my God; for Your name is attached to Your city and Your people!” Daniel 9:19 (The Israel Bible™)

In an end-of-days twist, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Leader in the US House of Representatives, said that the rebirth of Jewish sovereignty in the Land of Israel was one of the greatest highlights of the 20th Century.

Pelosi, who is not Jewish but was raised in a Jewish community in Baltimore, is in Israel, heading a delegation of fellow Democrats. She said in a statement, “There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th Century than the establishment of the State of Israel.”

According to Jewish tradition, in the End of Days, all the nations of the world will worship one God, live a more spiritual and moral way of life, and recognize the Torah coming forth from Zion.

The statement is a change for Pelosi, who for decades has been among the most outspoken leaders against implementing a decision by Congress to move the Embassy to Jerusalem. Most recently, she has come out strongly against US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his questions about the viability of a two-state solution. At the 2017 AIPAC policy conference, Pelosi went so far as to read the full text of a J Street-backed letter, signed by 191 members of Congress, mostly Democrats, which urged Trump to support a two-state solution.

Pelosi extended congratulation to Israel on the celebration of 70 years of independence, which Israel will celebrate on April 19, 2018 (the 5th of Iyyar) and on May 14, 2018 on the secular calendar.

She said ahead of the mission that she anticipates, “productive meetings on how our two nations and people can work together to strengthen our economic and security relationships.”

The delegation will also visit neighboring Jordan.

Joining Pelosi on the trip are Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) of the Energy and Commerce Committee and Budget Committee; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Ranking Member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Financial Services Committee; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) of the Budget Committee and Judiciary Committee; Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) of the Appropriations Committee; Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) of the Armed Services Committee and Natural Resources Committee; Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) of the Armed Services Committee and Agriculture Committee; and finally, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of Oversight and Government Reform Committee and Judiciary Committee.