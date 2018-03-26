He lurks in outlying places; from a covert he slays the innocent; his eyes spy out the hapless” PSALMS 10:8 (The Israel Bible™)

This psalm describes the enemies of Israel who use the land’s hidden spaces to attack Hashem’s (God) people. Even before the establishment of the State of Israel, the Jews living in the land established a cluster of settlements in the vast Negev desert known as the “eleven points in the Negev.” These Jewish pioneers appreciated the importance of settling the entirety of the Land of Israel in order to prevent attacks by surrounding Arab nations. Israel has been attacked from the southern border since the times of the Bible. In modern times, Israel continues to fend off attacks from Hamas and other terrorist organizations from the southern as well as northern borders of the country. The defense and security of Israel’s borders today is as vital as it was in the time of the Bible.