I will make the land desolate, so that your enemies who settle in it shall be appalled by it” LEVITICUS 26:32 (The Israel Bible™)

This verse is a blessing in disguise. It implies that throughout the ages, no matter how many foreign empires occupy Israel, the land will not cooperate to bring forth its bounty. Only when the Jewish People return to the Land of Israel does it give forth its blessing and return to its former glory. Today, thanks to the return of its indigenous Jewish population, the Land of Israel is once again thriving and prosperous. Even the deserts of Israel are teeming with region appropriate plants and animals such as this Ibex, shown above, which is native to the Land.