NGOs Use ‘Children’s Rights’ to Harm Israel

New Israel Fund organizations continue their work on multiple fronts against the State of Israel. A few days ago, we had a new B’Tselem report entitled “Minors in Jeopardy: Violation of the Rights of Palestinian Minors by Israel’s Military Courts” which attacks the Israeli Army and legal system for harming Palestinian Arab children.

As NGO Monitor rightfully noted: “B’Tselem’s report was funded by UNICEF, and is part of a broader political advocacy campaign to falsely accuse the IDF of violating the rights of Palestinian minors, with the goal of imposing sanctions against Israel. B’Tselem recycles allegations from NGOs such as Defense for Children International-Palestine that have ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization, designated as such by the US, EU, Canada, and Israel.

Other than an appendix of four anecdotal “testimonies,” B’Tselem does not contribute anything substantive that has not been previously published. NGO Monitor’s analyses of the previous reports used by B’Tselem shows that they are replete with numerous false and misleading claims about the IDF and Israeli Military Courts, and repeat allegations without verification or meaningful statistical analysis.

The timing of the report’s release coincides with B’Tselem’s and other NGOs’ celebration of Ahed Tamimi, reflecting how the NGOs exploit children’s rights to demonize Israel instead of protecting children.”

As Noah Pollak previously wrote, B’Tselem is truly dedicated to the “delegitimization of Israel and its existence as a Jewish state. B’Tselem is merely one player, albeit a leading one, in a political movement that has developed over the past decade that seeks to place the very legitimacy of the Jewish state in question. It is joined by dozens of other groups in Israel and abroad that operate under the pretense of promoting human rights and civil society.”

The New Israel Fund is a major backer of B’Tselem and one can only wonder if American Jews such as David Myers of the Center for Jewish History, and organizations including the Jim Joseph Foundation, the Leichtag Foundation, the Lopatin Family Foundation, the Jewish Communal Fund and others should be funding projects which fundamentally harm Israel.

Reprinted with author’s permission from Israel National News