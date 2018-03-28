“There is still the youngest; he is tending the flock.” And Shmuel said to Yishai, “Send someone to bring him, for we will not sit down to eat until he gets here” I SAMUEL 16:11 (The Israel Bible™)

King David was just one of the great leaders of Israel who worked as a shepherd before stepping into a public leadership role. Working as a shepherd in Biblical times, as well as working as a modern-day shepherd pictured above, is a great responsibility. Each individual sheep must be cared for whilst tending to the flock as a whole. Life as a shepherd is the perfect training for leaders who must reign over an entire nation as well as maintain concern and compassion for each individual under their leadership.