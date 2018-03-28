“David asked the men standing near him, “What will be done for the man who kills that Philistine and removes the disgrace from Yisrael?” I SAMUEL 17:26 (The Israel Bible™)

David expresses that the battle against Goliath and the Philistines is far more than a military affair. Goliath taunts the entire Nation of Israel and thus the God of Israel. Defeating him is therefore not just a military necessity, but also a spiritual imperative. An attack on the Jewish People is always an attack on Hashem (God) Himself. David understands this and is prepared to risk his life to defeat the evil Goliath in order to defend the nation and Hashem’s honor. Hashem responds by providing young David and the Children of Israel with a miraculous victory against the Philistines in the Elah Valley, pictured above.