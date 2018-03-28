“The men of Yehuda came and there they anointed David king over the House of Yehuda” II SAMUEL 2:4 (The Israel Bible™)

At Hashem’s (God) instruction, David does to the holy city of Chevron (Hebron). There, he is anointed king by the people of Yehuda (Judea). His anointing by the people demonstrates their acceptance of his reign. King David rules from Chevron for seven and a half years. Not only is Chevron the burial site of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs; it is also the cradle of Israel’s monarchy.