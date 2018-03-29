Could Passover Eve Palestinian Protests be Crushed by the Hand of God?

“For Hashem will vindicate His people And take revenge for His servants, When He sees that their might is gone, And neither bond nor free is left.” Deuteronomy 32:35 (The Israel Bible™)

The Palestinians are planning for potentially violent protests on Friday in Jerusalem and on the Gaza border, but one prominent rabbi warns that the eve of Passover is not the best time to threaten Israel.

“If Pharaoh were alive today, he would tell them that attacking Jews on the eve of Passover is not such a good idea,” Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Jerusalem’s Mount Zion, said to Breaking Israel News.

The Hamas terrorist organization is calling upon men, women and children to take part in a six-week protest and amass on the security fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel. The protest is scheduled to end on May 15, which is not only the day after the Gregorian calendar’s date for Israeli Independence Day but also “Nakba (catastrophe) Day” when Palestinians commemorate the “tragedy” of Israel’s establishment.

Moreover, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the imam of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, called on the Palestinians of Jerusalem to protest on Friday in response to the reenactment of the Passover sacrifice adjacent to the Temple Mount.

The protest is intended to coincide with “Land Day” that commemorates the violent riots on March 30 1976 in which six Palestinians were killed. The riots were in response to the Israeli government’s announcement of a plan to expropriate land for security and settlement purposes.

Rabbi Yosef Berger’s thinly-veiled warning against Friday’s planned protests was not relevant to the 100 IDF snipers who will be deployed along the border with Gaza. More relevant to the rabbi is a verse in the book of Deuteronomy.

O nations, acclaim His people! For He’ll avenge the blood of His servants, Wreak vengeance on His foes, And cleanse the land of His people. Deuteronomy 32:43

“In the days before Moshiach (Messiah), Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) will bring back the ten plagues of Egypt to punish the enemies of Israel, but to an even greater degree,” Rabbi Berger explained.

Divine retribution against Israel’s enemies could come in many forms, and one scenario was described in a story that took place 23 years ago. A resident of Hebron, Yoram Sharabi, related to the Hebrew Language news site, Kipa that in 1995, he and several others from Hebron visited an unknown Rabbi, Baruch Shapira who was rumored to be a gifted mystic and lived in Maale Adumim, a suburb of Jerusalem. Sharabi and his friends were seeking advice and blessings from Rabbi Shapira who was more than 90 years old at the time. Rabbi Shapira told them he had prophetic powers and made predictions that he said would come to pass in that upcoming year.

To the great surprise of Rabbi Shapira’s visitors, all of the prophecies he related for that coming year materialized. Sharabi became close to Rabbi Shapira and frequently benefitted from his advice based on his prophetic visions.

“Everything he ever said came to pass, no matter how small, no matter how strange, miracles and everyday occurrences,” Sharabi told Breaking Israel News.

Several years later, Rabbi Shapira passed away. Sharabi and the other visitors also attended Rabbi Shapira’s funeral where they met former Chief Sephardic Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi Mordechai Eliyahu. When they asked him of his connection with Rabbi Shapira, Rabbi Eliyahu informed them that he was privy to an unknown secret that Rabbi Shapira was the head of the “36 hidden righteous” individuals of his generation.

According to the Talmud, there are 36 hidden righteous Jews whose identity is known to a select few. If there is fewer than 36 in any one moment, the world would cease to exist.

After hearing Rabbi Eliyahu’s surprising revelation, the visitors were reminded of the mystic’s final prophecy, which was originally said to take many years to come to fruition.

“There will come a day when the Jews from Gaza will be evacuated and the land will be given to the enemy. After the Jews have left, God will shake the sea near Gaza and a great wave will wash away the entire region, turning it into tiny islands. After this, the Jews will return to the region.”

At the time, Sharabi did not believe this prediction.

“It sounded too unlikely that Israel would give away so much land, hurt so many people, and turn it all over to the Arabs,” Sharabi said. “No one in Israel believed it could happen.”

To Sharabi’s surprise, the first half of this prophecy came to pass in 2005 when all of Gaza’s Jewish communities were evacuated by the Israeli government. But the second, the tsunami that washes away the entire region, has yet to take place. When asked if he still believed Gaza will be washed away in a food, Sharabi was surprised at the question.

“What are you worried about? Of course, it will happen. Everything he said would happen, happened,” Sharabi said. “I saw it so many times with my own eyes. I know that the tsunami will come to Gaza just like I know the sun will rise tomorrow.”

Rabbi Berger said that such a tsunami will surely come in the end-of-days. He noted that the Prophet Zechariah hinted at a tsunami that is very similar to the one described by Rabbi Shapira and apparently connected with both Passover and the Exodus from Egypt.

A hemmed-in force shall pass over the sea And shall stir up waves in the sea; And all the deeps of the Nile shall dry up. Down shall come the pride of Assyria, And the scepter of Egypt shall pass away. Zechariah 10:11

Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, noted that it is perfectly reasonable in this pre-Messianic era to anticipate divine retribution coming in the form of a natural disaster.

“We are currently in the period of Moshiach ben Yosef (Messiah from the house of Joseph), the first stage of geula (redemption), which is carried out through natural means,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News.

“This is usually understood as the effort by the Jews to build up the land and return the exiles. But it would be more accurate to say this is the time when Moshiach is being brought through natural means, even if it is divinely guided. A tsunami wiping out the enemies of Israel conforms very well to this.”

“In the era after the next stage, Moshiach ben David (Messiah from the house of David), Hashem’s (God, literally ‘the name’) intervention via nature will be commonplace and revealed, ” Rabbi Winston added.