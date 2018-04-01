UN Calls for “Transparent Investigation” Into Deaths of Gazan Rioters: Calls for “Restraint”

“For Hashem will vindicate His people And take revenge for His servants, When He sees that their might is gone, And neither bond nor free is left.” Deuteronomy 32:35 (The Israel Bible™)

UN secretary general, António Guterres, called for an independent investigation the deaths of at least 15 Palestinians who were killed during riots on the security fence between Israel and Gaza. The UN Security Council convened a special meeting and urged restraint on both sides.

UN spokesman Farhan Haq relayed Guterres’ statement to the media, saying the secretary-general wanted “an independent and transparent investigation” into the violence.

“This tragedy underlines the urgency of revitalizing the peace process aiming at creating the conditions for a return to meaningful negotiations for a peaceful solution that will allow Palestinians and Israelis to live side by side peacefully and in security,” Haq said.

An estimated 30,000 Palestinians answered a Hamas call to protest on Friday along the security fence separating Gaza from Israel. The protest was called to coincide with Land Day, the annual day commemorating violent riots in 1973 held in response to the Israeli government’s announcement of a plan to expropriate land. Hamas called for the protest to continue until Nakba day, May 15, which is not only the day after the Gregorian calendar’s date for Israeli Independence Day but also Nakba (catastrophe) Day when Palestinians commemorate the “tragedy” of the establishment of Israel.

At last 15 Palestinians were killed on Friday during the protests. Palestinian sources reported at least 1,000 injured.

Tayé-Brook Zerihoun, the Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, placed the majority of the blame on the IDF, saying that reports indicated most of the demonstrators stayed well away from the border fence and were not violent.

“However, there are also reports that some protestors engaged in stone-throwing and violent behavior; some reportedly carrying weapons,” he added.