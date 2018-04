Once the entire nation of Israel is united behind King David, he is able to conquer the holy city of Yerushalayim (Jerusalem) from the pagan Jebusites, and to rule there for thirty-three years. His palace, pictured below, is located in the City of David, just outside the present walls of the Old City of Yerushalayim. Visitors of modern day Yerushalayim can visit the archaeological excavations at this site, and be inspired by seeing first hand evidence of the truth of the Bible.