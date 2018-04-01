He shall build a house for My name, and I will establish his royal throne forever II SAMUEL 7:13 (The Israel Bible™)

King David wants to build the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) for Hashem (God). However, Hashem tells him that his son, not he, will build it. As the king who helped conquer the land of Israel, battled enemies, and solidified the monarchy, King David played an important part in the process of establishing the Israelites in their land. As a warrior, he cannot be the one to build the Beit Hamikdash, which is intended to promote peace and harmony among Israel and all the nations of the world. Additionally, the service in the Beit Hamikdash brings people closer to Hashem and helps atone for their sins and prolongs life, it cannot be built by a warrior who shortens the lives of others.