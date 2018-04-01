David consoled his wife Batsheva; he went to her and lay with her. She bore a son and she named him Shlomo. Hashem favored him II SAMUEL 12:24 (The Israel Bible™)

King David and his wife Batsheva are blessed with a son whom they name Solomon, or in Hebrew Shlomo which comes from the word shalom, peace. Additionally, Shlomo is also called by the name Jedidiah, in Hebrew, Yedidya, meaning beloved of Hashem (God). During Solomon’s reign, the nation of Israel achieves the greatest heights of peace in the land of Israel, peace among the people of Israel, and service to Hashem in the Beit Hamikdash.