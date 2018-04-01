Israeli District Attorney Indicts Murderer of Rabbi in Terror Attack

“Woe to the wicked man, for he shall fare ill; As his hands have dealt, so shall it be done to him.” Isaiah 3:11 (The Israel Bible™)

Abed al-Karim Adel Assi, the terrorist who stabbed 29-year-old Rabbi Itamar Ben Gal in February, was indicted by Israel’s Central District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Assi carried out the stabbing near the entrance to Ariel in Samaria on Feb. 5. Ben Gal is survived by his wife, Miriam, and their four children.