Don’t Preach To Israel, Netanyahu Tells Erdogan After Gaza Condemnation

“A roaring lion and a prowling bear Is a wicked man ruling a helpless people.” Proverbs 28:15 (The Israel Bible™)

“The most moral army in the world will not be preached to by someone who, for years, has been bombing civilian population without distinction,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Sunday in a Tweet, responding to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strong condemnation of Israel’s actions during Friday’s March of Return, which he called an “inhumane attack.”

“I guess this is how they commemorate April Fool’s Day in Ankara,” Netanyahu added.

An investigation carried out by the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has found that at least ten of the fifteen Gazans killed in Friday’s march were terror operatives. The findings came hours after Hamas admitted that five of those killed were members of the terror organization’s military wing.