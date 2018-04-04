IDF Soldiers at Gaza Border Shared in Passover Seder

“Encamped at Gilgal, in the steppes of Yericho, the Israelites offered the Pesach sacrifice on the fourteenth day of the month, toward evening.” Joshua 5:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Even those soldiers who fought to protect Israel’s border with Gaza on the night of Passover last Friday were able to celebrate a kosher Passover Seder, according to an announcement by the Israel Defense Forces’ Chief Rabbinate.

On Friday, as many as 30,000 Gaza residents rioted along the Gaza border, attacking the fence, burning tires, and hurling stones and firebombs at IDF troops stationed there.