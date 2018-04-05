Mossad Chief: “100% Certain” Iran Is Trying to Make Nuclear Weapon

“O you who love Hashem, hate evil! He guards the lives of His loyal ones, saving them from the hand of the wicked.” Psalms 97:10 (The Israel Bible™)

In closed security meetings, Yossi Cohen, head of the Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency, stated that Iran is still committed to developing nuclear weapons. He recommended scrapping the deal that permitted Iran to maintain an allegedly peaceful nuclear program, calling it ” a terrible mistake”.

Cohen’s comments were reported by an anonymous source who attended the meetings held with senior officials.

“As head of the Mossad, I am 100 percent certain that Iran has never abandoned its military nuclear vision for a single instant. This deal enables Iran to achieve that vision,” Cohen said. “That is why I believe the deal must be completely changed or scrapped. The failure to do so would be a grave threat to Israel’s security.”

Cohen warned that the nuclear deal only succeeded in delaying Iran’s development of nuclear weapons by a few years.

“Then Iran will be able to enrich enough uranium for an arsenal of nuclear bombs,” Cohen said.

Cohen’s revelations come at a key moment. US President Donald Trump wants to scrap the deal but several European countries want it to stay in place. Trump wants to renegotiate the deal that was brokered by the previous White House administration. Trump has set a deadline for an agreement to be reached by the middle of May in which the limitations on Iran will be extended by several years. If an agreement cannot be reached, Trump has threatened to withdraw from the agreement and impose economic sanctions on Iran.