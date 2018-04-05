“And let them make Me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them” EXODUS 25:8 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, Hashem (God) instructs the Children of Israel to build Him a dwelling place. This dwelling place in Hebrew called the mishkan is not intended to physically contain Hashem. Rather, the mishkan is a place which enables Hashem to dwell “among them,” meaning in the midst of the Children of Israel. Unlike pagan places of worship, the mishkan is not meant to provide a home on earth for a God. Rather, the mishkan, and ultimately the Beit Hamikdash (temple) in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), are designed to facilitate the relationship between Hashem and His children.