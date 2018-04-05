“You shall make the planks for the Mishkan of acacia wood, upright” EXODUS 26:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Jewish tradition teaches that Yaakov (Jacob) planted acacia trees, pictured above, in Egypt. The planting of these trees was in preparation for the redemption of the Children of Israel from Egypt at which point they would be used in the construction of the mishkan (tabernacle). Yaakov was not only preparing the materials for the future building of the mishkan, he was also imparting the message to his descendents that their current exile is only temporary.