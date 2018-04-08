Syria Suspected of Killing 35 in Chemical Attack

“As for those peoples that warred against Yerushalayim, Hashem will smite them with this plague: Their flesh shall rot away while they stand on their feet; their eyes shall rot away in their sockets; and their tongues shall rot away in their mouths.” Zechariah 14:12 (The Israel Bible™)

The US State Department announced on Saturday that they are monitoring a possible chemical attack by the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

“The regime’s history of using chemical weapons against its own people is not in dispute,” said the State Department. “Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the brutal targeting of countless Syrians with chemical weapons.”

The attack was reported by Jaish al-Islam, a rebel group fighting against Assad’s regime. According to reports, a barrel bomb containing poisonous chemicals was dropped on civilians in eastern Ghouta. Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with “mixed agents” including nerve agents had hit a nearby building, Reuters reported. A medical relief organization said 35 people had been killed in chemical attacks on the area.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the rebel group, was making “chemical attack fabrications in an exposed and failed attempt to obstruct advances by the Syrian Arab army,” citing an official source.