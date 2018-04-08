US, For Second Time, Blocks UN Probe Into Israel’s Response to Gaza Riots

“It is not for you to fight this battle; stand by, wait, and witness your deliverance by Hashem, O Yehuda and Yerushalayim; do not fear or be dismayed; go forth to meet them tomorrow and Hashem will be with you.’” II Chronicles 20:17 (The Israel Bible™)

For the second week in a row, the United States has blocked a United Nations (UN) Security Council statement that would demand a probe into the IDF’s response over the last two weeks, to Palestinian riots at the Gaza border.

The statement, once again being circulated by the non-permanent Security Council member of Kuwait, also expressed sorrow over the loss of Palestinian lives. The US, for its part, conveyed its warnings and pleas for Palestinians in Gaza to avoid taking part in the riots, which are being instigated by the Hamas terrorist organization that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007.

“We condemn leaders and protesters who call for violence or who send protesters including children to the fence, knowing that they may be injured or killed,” said US Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt ahead of the second round of riots on Friday.

“Instead, we call for a renewed focus by all parties on finding solutions to the dire humanitarian challenges facing Gazans.”

Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon stressed that the UN Security Council must not continue to avoid calling out Hamas.

“The [Security] Council must condemn Hamas for its exploitation of children as human shields, risking their lives, and must call for an end to the provocations that only increase violence and tension,” Danon said in a statement on Friday.

The Palestinian Authority, clearly annoyed at continued US objections to the statement being circulated by Kuwait, has called upon the UN to adopt a formula that would “invalidate US vetoes” in the UN Security Council. The US, like the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council (United Kingdom, France, Russia and China) have a unilateral veto power over any proposed resolution by the UN Security Council.