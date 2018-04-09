“He made the laver of copper and its stand of copper, from the mirrors of the women who performed tasks at the entrance of the Tent of Meeting” EXODUS 38:8 (The Israel Bible™)

While in the desert, the women of the Nation of Israel donated their mirrors to provide copper for the laver of the mishkan (tabernacle). In Egypt, the women would use these mirrors to beautify themselves in order to enliven the spirits of their husbands after returning from the day’s slave labor. These righteous women never lost faith in Hashem (God) and His promise of redemption, and ensuring the continuity of the Nation of Israel through the use of these mirrors. Due to the merit of the righteous women in the generation of the exodus, the copper from their mirrors were used to construct a vessel in the mishkan.