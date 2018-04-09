Was Monday’s Strike in Syria the Damascus Fire Prophesied by Jeremiah?

“I will set fire to the wall of Damascus, And it shall consume the fortresses of Ben-hadad.” Jeremiah 48:27 (The Israel Bible™)

On Sunday, an airstrike hit a Syrian military base near Homs. At first it was unclear who was responsible for the strike. Initially, the Syrian government accused the United States of launching the airstrikes. Just a few hours before the strikes, US President Donald Trump referred to the Syrian president as “Animal Assad” for allegedly perpetrating chlorine a chemical weapons attack in the rebel-held town of Douma on Saturday night that killed at least 40 Syrians The US State Department denied the accusations that the US was behind the missile attack.

On Monday, the Russian Interfax news agency reported that the strike was carried out by two Israeli F-15’s, which fired eight missiles from Lebanese airspace. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Syrian defenses shot down five of those missiles. Though the Israeli government did not confirm or deny the claim, Israel has attacked the base twice in the past, destroying an Iranian drone control center.

Rabbi Yekutiel Fish, known in Israel as the author of the Torah blog “Sod Ha’Chashmal,” understands the recent attack as having end-of-days ramifications.

“Jeremiah predicted a fire in the fortresses of Damascus that will presage Messiah,” Rabbi Fish told Breaking Israel News.

I will set fire to the wall of Damascus, And it shall consume the fortresses of Ben-hadad. Jeremiah 48:27

“Ben-hadad in gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals 65, the same as ‘Assad,’” Rabbi Fish said. “This recent attack in Syria conforms to the prophet’s description.”

According to Rabbi Fish, Assad has an integral role to play in Moshiach Ben David (Messiah, son of David) the second half of the Messianic process that will include the return of the Davidic Dynasty and the building of the Third Temple. The rabbi cited a midrash (homiletic) teaching attributed to Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the redactor of the Zohar, the seminal source-book for Kabbalah (Jewish mysticism).

“And a star will grow in the east and it will have a tribe on its head, and it is the star of Israel, and then the Messiah, the son of David, will grow,” the midrash read. “And it will be a sign for you, that when you will see that Niron Mizrachi has fallen in Damascus, then the kingdom of the people of the east will have fallen, and then will grow the salvation for Israel.”

“Though the Arabs certainly did not intend a reference to the Midrash, Assad is referred to in the Arab world as the ‘Nero of the East,” Rabbi Fish explained.

“To further emphasize Assad’s connection to the Nero of the East that will bring Moshiach Ben David, his name (בַּשַׁאר אַסַאד) in gematria (Hebrew numerology) equals to נִרוֹן מִזְרָחִי (Nero of the East).”

“There is an additional hint that the the fall of Damascus is linked to the building of the Mikdash (Temple),” Rabbi Fish said. “The Hebrew letters used to spell Damascus (דמשק) can be rearranged to spell ‘Mikdash’ (מקדש).”

Syria’s civil war has become a powder keg bringing the militaries from many nations into close proximity with one another, creating shifting alliances that sometimes seem incomprehensible. An American-led coalition is faced off against Russian troops sent to prop up Assad’s faltering regime. Rabbi Pinchas Winston, a prolific end-of-days author, believes that the battle-lines are actually quite clear when viewed from a Torah perspective.

“In the international mix of armies that are poised to explode in Syria, it is basically objective truth and Torah morality against subjective truth,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News.

“Russia and the Arab nations are united by a common reality based on an entirely subjective perception of truth. This is the basis of Russia, which believes in that might makes right. This creates an illusory reality that allows them to do whatever is necessary to survive, or achieve and conquer what they desire.”

“Arab Muslims are the most subjective people in the world,” Rabbi Winston added. “There is no room for anyone else’s belief except their own.”

Rabbi Winston compared this to the left-wing in America that favors socialism.

“In socialism, anyone who believes that someone else’s property is theirs, they are justified in taking it,” he said. “This is the basis of the liberal narrative in left-wing America today, subjective reality. It unites them with Russia and Islamists, even though they all seem to have opposing value systems.”