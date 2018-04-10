Israel Notified US Ahead of Syrian Airstrike: Report

“You have girded me with strength for battle, brought my adversaries low before me.” Psalms 18:40 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel reportedly informed the United States in advance of its airstrike in Syria early Monday morning, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

While the Israel Defense Forces has not confirmed it was behind the airstrike, both Russia and Syria have blamed Israel for the military attack on the T-4 base in Homs province, which has reportedly killed 14 people.