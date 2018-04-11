Israel’s Labor Party Cuts Ties With UK Labour Head Over Anti-Semitism

“Keep away from me, you evildoers, that I may observe the commandments of my God.” Psalms 119:115 (The Israel Bible™)

Israel’s opposition Labor Party has cut ties with the head of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, over concerns regarding anti-Semitism and his relationship with the Jewish community.

Israeli Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay wrote a letter to Corbyn, who serves as opposition leader, to tell him the decision, emphasizing that the suspension only applies to him and not the U.K. Labour Party as a whole.

“It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community, and the anti-Semitic statements and actions you have allowed as leader of the Labour Party U.K.,” said Gabbay.

“This is in addition to your very public hatred of the policies of the government of the State of Israel, many of which regard the security of our citizens and actions of our soldiers—policies where the opposition and coalition in Israel are aligned.”

The decision by Gabbay comes amid accusations that Corbyn has not done enough to address the issue of anti-Semitism within his party. Additionally, Corbyn, who has in the past expressed positive views of terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah, has been accused of having connections to anti-Semites, and ties to anti-Israel groups and figures.

Last weekend, Corbyn called for the United Kingdom to review its arm sales to Israel amid the escalation in tensions along the border between Gaza and Israel. He also recently attended a Passover Seder with a far-left anti-Israel Jewish group, Jewdas, that has called Israel a “steaming pile of sewage which needs to be properly disposed of.”