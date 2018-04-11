“Send forth Your light and Your truth; they will lead me; they will bring me to Your holy mountain, to Your dwelling-place” PSALMS 43:3 (The Israel Bible™)

The word for tabernacle is mishkan (משכן), from the Hebrew root ש-כ-נ, which means ‘to dwell’. The mishkan was erected in the desert as a temporary dwelling for Hashem (God), which was ultimately replaced by a permanent resting place, in the form of the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) on Mount Moriah. The Sages trace the travels of the mishkan in the Land of Israel: Fourteen years in Gilgal (pictured above), 369 years in Shilo, and another 57 years in Nov and Givon. It took 440 years from the entry of the Children of Israel into the Land of Israel until Shlomo (Solomon) built the Beit Hamikdash in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem).