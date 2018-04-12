World’s Silence on Syria is a License to Kill

We know the world is hypocritical, but if we needed further proof that the human rights discourse and the rights organizations have nothing to do with human ethics, the past few days have provided that proof.

The volume of criticism against Israel over the casualties of the “March of Return” is larger than the volume of criticism against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ongoing massacre of his own citizens. And in general, there are more international demands for an investigation against Israel than demands for an investigation against the butcher of Damascus.

Make no mistake. The Muslim world is the victim of this moral and human distortion. Because when everyone involved in the massacre in Syria, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia and many other centers of friction is allowed to carry out crimes against humanity without any international criticism—the massacre continues.

Israel is hit with hypocritical criticism. The Muslims are hit with massacres. The hypocrisy doesn’t benefit them. It’s their enemy.

The problem isn’t the international bodies, like the United Nations Human Rights Council. The automatic majority there has turned Israel into the most criminal country on earth. The number of anti-Israel resolutions leads to the conclusion that Israel kills thousands of Muslims a week, for no reason.

The problem is with the “human rights organizations.” They are cooperating with this great deception. They are joining the criticism against Israel. They are pointing an accusing finger. They are talking about crimes. And they are barely talking about the great massacre being carried out by Assad. This silence is a license to the massacre.

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for his responsibility for the massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in Darfur, became the Muslim world’s hero. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is very sensitive when it comes to hurting Muslims who scream “death to the Jews” and wave a Palestinian flag combined with a Nazi flag, embraced that same, Bashir. A few years earlier, he presented former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi with a human rights award. Ahed Tamimi, who supports suicide bombings, and who has been turned into Anne Frank by some fools among us, has also received a prestigious prize from Erdogan for her successful shows.

Some 20,000 people are murdered every year by jihad branches in recent years. Dozens a day. About 2,000 a month. It’s a terror routine which makes no headlines because Muslims are killing Muslims. Hassan al-Banna, the Muslim Brotherhood founder, called it “the industry of death,” and his successors keep doing it.

Thousands are being massacred in conflicts, like the conflict that left Syria in ruins seven years ago. But the condemnations are directed at Israel, which has to deal with people waving the Nazi flag and screaming “death to the Jews.”

During the Second Lebanon War, Israel leveled the Dahiya Quarter in Beirut. The entire world condemned Israel. But one righteous journalist, James Delingpole, wrote at the time: “Forming your opinion on the Israel/Hezbollah war on the basis of Jeremy Bowen’s handwringing BBC news reports from Beirut is a bit like deciding what you think of the Second World War based on local coverage of the firebombing of Dresden, as filmed with the full co-operation of Mr. Goebbels’s press department.”

Nothing has changed. Muslims and Arabs are massacring Muslim Arabs. But the ICC prosecutor has announced that she is launching another investigation—against Israel, not against Assad and his friends.

Reprinted with author’s permission from YNET News