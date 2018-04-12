Netanyahu: Israel Remains ‘Steadfast’ Against Iranian Threats

“And in the time of those kings, the God of Heaven will establish a kingdom that shall never be destroyed, a kingdom that shall not be transferred to another people. It will crush and wipe out all these kingdoms, but shall itself last forever.” Daniel 2:44 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Jewish state remains “steadfast” in preventing Iranian aggression amid ongoing threats.

“We are preventing Iranian activity in Syria. These are not just words,” Netanyahu said in his speech at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial marking Yom Hashoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Our policy can be summed up in three words: ‘Steadfastness against aggression.’ Steadfastness on defense, steadfastness on deterrence, steadfastness against anyone who threatens to destroy us,” added Netanyahu.

The statement by Netanyahu comes just days after Israel purportedly carried out an airstrike against a Syrian military base where Iran is also operating. Israel has not confirmed it was behind the airstrike, which left 14 dead, including several Iranian military personnel.

The Israeli leader, who has often said that Iran and its pursuit of nuclear weapons is an existential threat to Israel, said that recent events “teach us that standing up to evil and aggression is the mission imposed on every generation.”

“In the Holocaust we were helpless, defenseless and voiceless,” he said. “In truth, our voice was not heard at all. Today, we have a strong country, a strong army, and our voice is heard among the nations.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, where the Israeli leader apparently reiterated Israel’s stance that it will not allow Iran the establish a foothold in Syria.

“The Prime Minister reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to establish a military presence in Syria,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.