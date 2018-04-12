Arab Students at Hebrew University Call for ‘Intifada’

“As You are faithful, put an end to my foes; destroy all my mortal enemies, for I am Your servant.” Psalms 143:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Arab students at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University called for “intifada” against Israel during a protest held on Monday at the university’s Mount Scopus campus in response to riots in Gaza.

“From Gaza a decision was made: intifada and victory; Oh, shahid, rest in your bed, we will continue the struggle; Zionists get out, our land is Arab and free,” were among the slogans chanted at the protest.

A counter-demonstration was held by activists from the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu, who waved Israeli flags and sang Israeli songs including Israel’s national anthem “Hatikvah” and “Kudos to the IDF.”

Last year, Arab students at Hebrew University staged a number of similar protests calling for violence against Israel. So far, the university has taken no measures to discipline the students involved in the protests.

Alon Schvartzer, Im Tirtzu’s director of policy, called the protesters hypocrites. “Instead of standing with the State of Israel that provides them equal rights and opportunity under law, these students opt to incite against Israel and the IDF, and support terrorism.”

He added that “the university must take this incitement seriously and immediately discipline those students responsible.”