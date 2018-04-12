“When the Israelites heard this, the whole community of the Israelites assembled at Shilo to make war on them” JOSHUA 22:12 (The Israel Bible™)

When the two and a half tribes residing on the east bank of the Yarden (Jordan River) set up an altar to Hashem (God), the other tribes reacted quickly and harshly. The other nine and a half tribes threatened to make war if they did not put an end to their practice. Because the mishkan (tabernacle) as standing in Shilo, pictured above, no other alters were permitted. Similarly, once the Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple) was built in Yerushalayim (Jerusalem), no sacrifices were allowed to be performed anywhere else. Through the entire Land of Israel is holy, Hashem desires His people to join together and to serve Him in the united center of worship in the heart of Yerushalayim.