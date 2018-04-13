Israel In Spat With Ireland Over Anti-Israel Mayor’s Visit to Ramallah

“Though I walk among enemies, You preserve me in the face of my foes; You extend Your hand; with Your right hand You deliver me.” Psalms 138:7 (The Israel Bible™)

The Foreign Ministry summoned Irish ambassador to Israel, Alison Kelly, to protest the participation by Dublin Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha in a Palestinian Authority conference in Ramallah, appearing under a banner featuring the image of Haj Amin al-Husseini, the 1930s-era Palestinian leader who was closely aligned with Hitler and supported the extermination of Jews.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri had previously ordered border control officers to block Mac Donncha from entering the country, but he entered via Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday due to an administrative mishap.

Following MacDonncha’s appearance, the foreign ministry in Jerusalem said in a statement that it was “stunned” that the mayor would participate in what the Ministry called an “anti-Israel demonstration”, which came against the backdrop of two hostile decisions against Israel taken this week by the Dublin city council.

At the conference, Mac Donncha criticised US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and added that he was pleased to have avoided Deri’s banning order and denounced Israel for “disavow(ing)… Palestinians’ rights by successive Israeli governments.

“The (Dublin) city council also denounced Monday the killing of two Palestinians in Gaza by the Israeli army, and called to expel the Israeli ambassador form Ireland,” MacDonncha said.

“We are also aware of reports of intentions to change Israel’s basic laws and the ramifications that will have on those of other religions as well as Palestinians. A hundred years ago, these two peoples—the Irish and the Palestinians—were victims of imperialism when their rights to self determination were taken away,” he declared.