EXODUS 29:1

This verse starts with the words v’zeh hadavar asher ta’aseh lahem (וזה הדבר אשר תעשה להם), ‘this is what you shall do to them.’ In the context of this verse, the Hebrew word hadavar (הדבר) means ‘the thing’. However, hadavar can also mean ‘the word’. According to the Sages, the use of this term in the chapter describing the inauguration ritual of the mishkan (tabernacle) teaches an important lesson. Hashem (God) is not found exclusively in the mishkan, nor is the mishkan service the only way to access Him. Even when there is not a mishkan and sacrifices are not brought, Hashem is still accessible through prayers.