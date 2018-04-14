“Keesh had been exiled from Yerushalayim in the group that was carried into exile along with King Yechonya of Yehuda, which had been driven into exile by King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon” ESTHER 2:6 (The Israel Bible™)

When read aloud in the synagogue on Purim, this verse is read in the same solemn tune as the Book of Lamentations, since they both mention the exile of the Jewish people from the Land of Israel. The verb ‘carried away’ (ג-ל-ה) is mentioned three times in this verse, alluding to the fact that Mordechai was actually carried away from Israel three times. At the end of the first Temple period, the Jews were exiled from the Land of Israel in three stages, and Mordechai participated in all three of them. In love with the land, Mordechai returned after being forced to leave, was exiled again, and stubbornly returned once more until he was carried away a third time with the remaining Jews following the destruction of the first Beit Hamikdash (Holy Temple). The above- pictured kotel, Western Wall, is the last standing remnant of the Beit Hamikdash and serves as a reminder of the numerous exiles which the Children of Israel have survived.