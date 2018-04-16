An End-Of-Days Guide to the Current Conflict in Syria

“I will set fire to the wall of Damascus, And it shall consume the fortresses of Ben-hadad.” Jeremiah 48:27 (The Israel Bible™)

As the tensions in Syria have escalated into a US-led missile attack on Friday, several end-of-days experts weigh in on the situation, explaining who are the good guys, who are the bad guys, what are the real causes and what do Biblical sources say will happen.

The rising multinational tensions in Syria burst into flames on Friday when US President Trump led a coalition with the United Kingdom and France in a missile attack against Syrian President Assad’s chemical weapons laboratories. This was in response to a chlorine attack Assad allegedly perpetrated last Saturday against the Syrian town of Dhouma, in which dozens of civilians were killed.

Military forces from many nations are currently deployed in Syria with Russia maintaining air-bases in support of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad. A US led coalition has all but eliminated the Islamic State from the region. However, a myriad of rebel groups battling Assad in a seven-year civil war that has killed almost half-a-million Syrian helped create a Gordian Knot of mixed alliances.

With the situation to the north of Israel spiralling out of control and the tensions rising, several end-of-days experts explain their geula (redemption) perspectives which may give more insight than political commentaries.

The Jerusalem Connection

Rabbi Yosef Dayan is a member of the nascent Sanhedrin, created to re-establish the Biblically mandated court of 71 elders. He also claims to be able to trace his lineage back to the Davidic dynasty. Rabbi Dayan sees the current situation on the Temple Mount as the source for what is happening in Syria and in many other parts of the world.

“The Arabs have no connection with Jerusalem but they took it over the Temple Mount in order to turn it into a place of war,” Rabbi Dayan told Breaking Israel News. “They succeeded and now, because of the significance of the Temple Mount, that power of war is going out into the world. So much so that in Syria, Assad is killing his own people, which doesn’t make sense. Why would a ruler do that? It lessens his rule.

“And the world reaction doesn’t make sense,” Rabbi Dayan noted. “No one said a word about all the death in Syria or other places in the world until now.”

Rabbi Dayan noted another evil that was set loose on the world by the Muslim world’s dominance on the Temple Mount.

“The Muslims lost the Temple Mount in a battle, but they managed to steal it anyway,” Rabbi Dayan said. “This is giving them the power to go out and steal other countries. There are sections of Syria which really belong to Biblical Israel but are now under the rule of Assad. The Muslims are taking over sections of Europe in the same way; without a single battle. Soon this will happen in America.”

The rabbi sees the battle lines as being very clearly defined in terms of Jerusalem.

“There are so many who use twisted logic to justify a Muslim presence on the Temple Mount, even over Jerusalem itself,” Rabbi Dayan said. “The people who are against stopping the murder in Syria are the same ones who do not want Jews to pray for peace on the Temple Mount.”

Torah Codes: Assad is Amalek

Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson is an expert in Torah Codes. Rabbi Glazerson uses a special computer program to search for series of letters in the Bible in order to extract hidden messages. He released a video on Sunday explaining hidden aspects of the events in Syria.

Rabbi Glazerson did a search and found the words “אסד רוצח” (Assad the murderer) in the book of Exodus. Connected to these words is the word “עמלק” (Amalek). He noted that just like the nation of Amalek attacked the weaker elements of the Children of Israel in the Exodus, the elderly and the very young, Assad’s chemical attack also targeted the weak. It was for this reason that Israel was commanded to battle Amalek forever.

He said, “It means, ‘Hand upon the throne of Hashem!’ Hashem will be at war with Amalek throughout the ages.” Exodus 17:16

“When [Assad] kills half-a-million of his people in the conventional way, nothing is done,” Rabbi Glazerson said in the video. “But when he attacks his people with chemical weapons, the United States and others attack. It is difficult to understand. Really, there should have been some reaction before. This is because people are beginning to realize the importance of Torah. This mean the Messiah will be coming soon to redeem us from these very cruel leaders.”

Rabbi Glazerson also found that in this code, the word ‘Amalek’ shares the letter “ע” (Ayin) which is included in the numerical letters of the current year on the Hebrew calendar, תשעח or 5778. This indicates, according to Glazerson that this murderous Amalek aspect of Assad would become even more apparent this year.

Syria Being Punished for Yom Kippur War

Rabbi Nir Ben Artzi is a prominent Israeli mystic whose predictions have frequently come true. In his weekly sermon published online on Sunday, Rabbi Ben Artzi assured his many followers that the recent American missile attack would not result in an escalation of hostilities.

“The United States and Russia both love Israel very much,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “Neither Russia nor the US want a third world war or an atomic war, nor do they want to destroy the world. Neither government is in a hurry to start a war.”

Rabbi Ben Artzi emphasized the divine aid afforded the US president in these events. The rabbi also offered a small bit of advice.

“Trump is a smart man, guided from Heaven. The Creator of the World sends an angel to speak through Trump. All of the fighting in Syria is a war for honor. Issues of honor should be put aside so a solution can be found to dismantle the factories for chemical warfare in Syria.”

Rabbi Ben Artzi blamed Syria’s misfortune on its sins against Israel during the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Syria played a leading role, coming dangerously close to annihilating Israel while inflicting massive casualties on the much smaller Jewish State.

“Even until now, Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) has not forgiven Syria for the pain and suffering it brought to Israel in the Yom Kippur War,” Rabbi Ben Artzi said. “More than any Arab nation, they killed Israelis and tried to destroy the covenant, exactly like the Amalekites. The Holy One, Blessed be He, sees everything and never forgets.”

“No one understands but isn’t it clear?” the rabbi asks rhetorically. “The entire world was brought to fight in Syria. Isn’t it clear that this could only be the Hand of God?”

Beginnings of Gog and Magog: Whoever is for Hashem, come to me!

Rabbi Pinchas Winston is a prolific author on the subjects of the Messiah and the End-of-Days, which he feels are entirely relevant to current events in Syria. For Rabbi Winston, the growing hostilities were divinely guided but entirely anticipated.

“Twenty-five years ago, I read in the Zohar (the seminal work of Jewish mysticism) that the War of Gog and Magog would come from the North,” Rabbi Winston told Breaking Israel News. “Since then, I’ve been looking in that direction. It was never a matter of what would happen but when it would happen. This escalation is the first sign of Gog and Magog, and once you open it up, it is almost impossible to put it back.”

Rabbi Winston is a student of history but emphasized that when viewed solely as a historical process, the situation to the north of Israel should not have played out as it did.

“What is happening now, the threat to Assad’s government, should have happened years ago when Obama first took apart the Middle East,” Rabbi Winston said. “As a direct result of Obama’s policies, Mubarak, one of the most firmly entrenched leaders in the region, fell. Gaddafi in Libya fell. Saddam Hussein fell.

“According to all laws of nature, Syria should have fallen,” he continued. “It was clearly divine intervention that propped up Assad until now.”

“Iran has a Biblical role, giving them a bigger role than Russia in how this plays out,” Rabbi Winston said. “You can see this because Russia is operating in their own interests. Iran is pushing forward even if it means self-destruction.”

Rabbi Winston noted that once the divine aspect of the conflict in Syria was made clear, the confusing jumble of alliances would begin to make sense.

“The battle lines are very clear,” Rabb Winston said. “It may look like a bunch of strange alliances but you shouldn’t look at who is aligned with Russia or who says they are aligned with America. Even in America, you have people who are confused about which side they are on. That is all just the packaging and is a distraction.”

Rabbi Winston cited Moses’ call to battle as the deciding factor in choosing sides in the Syrian conflict.

Moshe stood up in the gate of the camp and said, “Whoever is for Hashem, come here!” Exodus 32:26

“It is really about who is for Hashem since that is what we are here for, ” Rabbi Winston said. “Once you focus on that, the sides in the conflict become clear.”

Heavenly War

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, sees the conflict in Syria as being more divine than mundane.

“It is clearly Divine intervention that has supported Syria while all the other countries around them fell,” Rabbi Berger told Breaking Israel News. “This was only so that all 70 nations of the world would gather in Syria as they are doing now.”

“But each nation has its ministering angel and the real battle is being waged in Heaven between them. We do not see this battle but we will see the results. As the angel of Syria falls, all the other ministering angels of Esau and Ishmael will fall as well.”

Rabbi Berger emphasized that this was not just a regional conflict. The battle being waged in Syria has implications for the Moshiach (Messiah). Rabbi Berger cited Rabbi Jacob ben Asher, a 13th-century Biblical commentator known as the Ba’al Haturim, in his explanation of a verse in Genesis.

These were the years of the life of Ishmael: one hundred and thirty-seven years; then he breathed his last and died, and was gathered to his kin. Genesis 25:18

Rabbi Asher explained in his commentary, “this verse, relating the death of Ishmael, is adjacent to the verse describing Isaac’s life, in order to teach that when Ishmael falls, it will be the end-of-days, and the Son of David (the Messiah), who is from the descendants of Isaac, will flourish.”

“Of all the countries in the world, it is very strange that Israel seems to be the least involved with what is going on in Syria,” Rabbi Berger said. “But it will become clear that the fall of Syria will mark a turning point in the geula (redemption).”