Israel Awards Civilian Who Stopped Terror Attack

“Do not deal basely with your countrymen. Do not profit by the blood of your fellow: I am Hashem.” Leviticus 19:16 (The Israel Bible™)

An Israeli civilian who shot a terrorist attempting to stab Jews was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Israeli Police Department on Sunday.

Ofek Kaufman, a professional dog-trainer from the town of Alon in Samaria, was driving with his wife and 5-month-old son last Sunday when he noticed an ultra-Orthodox man running towards his car, being chased by someone with a screwdriver.

Kaufman said he recognized it as a terror attack in process, exited his car and gave chase with his personal sidearm.

Kaufman ran about 500 feet after the attacker, firing a warning shot into the air when the terrorist ignored his shouts to stop.

When the attacker, a 31-year- old Arab from Shechem, spun around and began running towards Kaufman, Kaufman opened fire. The terrorist was taken in serious condition to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, but later died of his wounds.

Brig. Gen. Moshe Barkat, Israel Police’s Judea and Samaria District Commander, was on hand to present the certificate, praising Kaufman for defending the lives of innocent people.