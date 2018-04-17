“On the contrary, if you keep silent in this crisis, relief and deliverance will come to the Yehudim from another quarter, while you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows, perhaps you have attained to royal position for such a time as this” ESTHER 4:14 (The Israel Bible™)

Mordechai’s inspiring words move Esther to courageously step up and defend her people. Mordechai does not say, “If you are silent now, then we are all doomed,” because he knows that the God of Israel will never forsake His people. Instead, Mordechai empowers Esther to take a leading role in the redemption, and not to sit quietly on the sidelines as it unfolds. In every generation there are those who threaten the existence of the nation of Israel. The Israel Defense Forces is comprised of heroic young people who take an active role in defending the Land of Israel and bringing about the ultimate redemption. Ultimately, Hashem (God) will defend His people and His land, but is up to each individual to decide if he or she will stand up, as Queen Esther did, on behalf of Israel.