“So the king and Haman came to feast with Queen Esther” ESTHER 7:1 (The Israel Bible™)

Why does Esther deem it necessary to invite the evil Haman to her banquet with King Ahasuerus? As long as the Jewish people knew that they had Esther in the palace, they were counting on her to reverse Haman’s evil decree. Yet Esther wanted the people themselves to fully repent for their wrongdoings. Inviting Haman to the banquet made it appear that Esther was abandoning her people and aligning with the wicked Haman. At that point, the terrified nation called out to Hashem (God) with a new intensity that merited their salvation. Throughout the ages, true redemption arrives when we realize that we have no one to rely on aside from Hashem. Purim is recognized as one of the most powerful days for prayer on which Hashem receives the prayers of His children with open arms.