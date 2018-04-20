Romania to Move Embassy to Jerusalem: Netanyahu Promises Six More to Follow

“Yerushalayim built up, a city knit together,4 to which tribes would make pilgrimage, the tribes of Hashem, —as was enjoined upon Yisrael— to praise the name of Hashem.” Psalms 122:3 (The Israel Bible™)

After meeting last week with Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely last week, a Romanian politician has announced their nation will be moving their embassy to Jerusalem. This will make Romania the fourth nation to do so and the first European Union country to break ranks and recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă, a Social Democrat, proposed the move to his government last Wednesday, April 11, and the process moved forward quickly. In an interview with the Romanian TV channel ANTENA 3 on Thursday, Israeli Independence Day, Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Chamber of Deputies and a member of Romania’s ruling party, told viewers that the decision was made Wednesday night to move the embassy.

The announcement comes after Hotovely met with Romania’s prime minister and foreign minister and heads of both houses of the parliament in Bucharest ten days ago. Hotovely described this meeting as the first leg of a campaign to persuade countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem.

— Tzipi Hotovely (@TzipiHotovely) April 19, 2018

“I congratulate the speaker of the Romanian parliament [Liviu Dragnea] on his announcement today to the media according to which Romania will commence the process of moving the Romanian embassy to Jerusalem,” Hotovely wrote on her Twitter account last Thursday. “This was the spirit of our meeting last week in Bucharest, and I hope to see the Romanian Embassy in Jerusalem soon.”