And that you may recount in the hearing of your sons and of your sons’ sons how I made a mockery of the Egyptians and how I displayed My signs among them—in order that you may know that I am Hashem EXODUS 10:2 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem (God) says that plagues which He sent to Egypt were intended to cause the Children of Israel to recognize Him. After generations of enslavement in Egypt, the Jewish people were influenced by their idolatrous surroundings. The plagues served a reminder of Hashem’s absolute control over everything; water earth, the animal kingdom and human life. This lesson was especially important as the Children of Israel were about to follow God into the wilderness on their journey to the Promised Land Today, Jews around the world continue to remember the exodus story and inspired by the words of the Torah (Bible) continue on their journey to Israel and to settle in the Promised Land. Above, a Jewish immigrant sounds the shofar in celebration of his arrival in the Land of Israel.