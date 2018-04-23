Israel Arrests 19 Suspects From Hamas Terror Cell in Samaria

“He puts a stop to wars throughout the earth, breaking the bow, snapping the spear, consigning wagons to the flames.” Psalms 46:10 (The Israel Bible™)

Nineteen terror suspects were arrested in the Ramallah area in Samaria overnight on Saturday, in an operation carried out by the Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet security forces and Israel Border Police.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that 15 of the suspects were arrested after receiving instructions from Hamas officials in Gaza to perform terror operations throughout Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank.

A car that was purportedly given to the group in payment for their services was impounded by security forces. Also, a printing press used to publish and disseminate Hamas materials was shut down.

“The exposure of such activity once again demonstrates Hamas’s unrelenting efforts to instigate terror activity in Judea and Samaria by transferring funds, providing missions and disseminating messages, without taking into account the impact on the fabric of life of the Palestinian residents in the area,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively against all terrorist activities in Judea and Samaria, and against terrorist operatives who will be in contact with Hamas terrorist operatives in the Gaza Strip.”