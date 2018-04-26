But the dove could not find a resting place for its foot, and returned to him to the ark, for there was water over all the earth. So putting out his hand, he took it into the ark with him GENESIS 8:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Traditionally, Jews are often compared to the dove. Once a dove meets her mate, she never leaves him for another. Moreover, even when a dove’s offspring are taken, the mother will never abandon her nest. Similarly, the Children of Israel remain faithful to Hashem (God) even in difficult times. Jewish tradition teaches that the dove that Noach (Noah) sent forth from the ark foreshadows the journey of the Jewish people throughout history. Just as the dove was unable to find a resting place, so too will the Jewish be unable to find solace in exile. Like Noach’s dove, the Children of Israel have remained faithful to Hashem, and now, after thousands of years of exile, we have returned home to the Promised Land.