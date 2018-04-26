3 Students Reported Dead, 7 Critical Condition, 3 Missing in Flash Flood

“The righteous man perishes, And no one considers; Pious men are taken away, And no one gives thought That because of evil The righteous was taken away.” Isaiah 57:1 (The Israel Bible™)

More than 20 students from a high-school pre-military academy were caught in a flash flood while hiking in Nahal Tzafit in the southern Dead Sea area. An MDA team on the scene reported that three students were declared dead at the scene. Seven youths were reported to be in critical condition and five others are reported missing. Two others were reported to be lightly injured. Thirteen members of the group were rescued unharmed. Police, civilian, and units from the elite 669 Search and Rescue unit of the Israeli Air Force are conducting searches. Soroka Hospital in Beersheba issued a statement saying that some injured were en route by helicopter to the hospital.

The country has been hit by unseasonal heavy rains for the last two days leading to flooding in some areas in the south.

On Wednesday, a 16-year-old Bedouin boy was swept away in a storm-swollen in the Mamshit Stream in the southern Negev and a 17-year-old Palestinian girl died hills east of Bethlehem while herding sheep after she was swept away by a flash flood.